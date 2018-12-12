St. Louis Blues players bring holiday joy to Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Pat Maroon and some St. Louis Blues players wound up stopping by Wednesday afternoon at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital.

Their goal, to spread some cheer. But a pretty intense game of Uno broke out.

A special day off the ice for left winger Pat Maroon spent wandering the halls inside this hospital.

Alongside him, goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The two St. Louis Blues players spent Wednesday afternoon handing out hockey sticks, signing autographs, giving away teddy bears and posing for pictures with families and children.

“It does mean more being from St. Louis and getting the opportunity to come here and meet kids,” says Pat Maroon, St. Louis Blues Left Wing. “Sometimes when you meet kids and they can come to a game or leave them tickets. I`ve done that in the past and it`s really cool to come here and interact with the families and the kids. Just a special moment for me being home from St. Louis.”

The Oakville native made new friends as he made his way up and down the hallway.

“This is the first visit where people have actually come in and stuff,” says Macie Goetz, patient.

“She just had surgery yesterday and this the first time being up out of the bed actually so she`s doing pretty well right now,” says Erin Mawdsley, Mother of Raylin Mawdsley.

With smiles aplenty and Blue Note teddy bears to leave behind, this Wednesday afternoon visit is one many won`t soon forget...especially when a pretty heated game of Uno broke out in the playroom.

And though number seven did not claim the victory, he was number one with some new fans who had some good advice on whether it`s a game of hockey or Uno.

“Practice makes key,” says Goetz. “I play volleyball and all you can do is practice.”

Chances are they made a few new fans this afternoon.