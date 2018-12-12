SSM Health Medical Minute: Reducing childbirth death rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health in St. Louis is leading the charge to reduce the rate of women dying in childbirth.

In tonight’s SSM Health, Medical Minute, Fox 2/News 11's Dan Gray shows us nurses and physicians training for emergencies with interactive mannequins.

“This patient is hypertensive she’s having a severe preeclamptic seizure,” said Dr. Guy Venezia, Medical Director Obstetrics SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.

Mannequins simulate dangerous situation.

“You can see now it’s becoming jittery if you look at the arms it showing seizure activity,” said Venezia.

At the family birthplace at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, medical officials train in the perinatal simulation program.

“We create an environment where physician and nurses are put in they are immersed in real clinical emergencies and then we get to watch them interact in real life situations and then help them to improve immediate care to the emergencies that happen at SSM,”

The CDC says of the estimated 900 maternal deaths in the U.S. each year 60-percent are preventable SSM Health St. Mary’s believes the answer is practice practice practice.

“When you come in to have a baby and there’s an emergency, how great is it to know that the physicians and doctors and nurses and medical technicians have practiced all those emergencies.”