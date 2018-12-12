Mom says 1-year-old looked like he was ‘mauled by animal’ after daycare attack

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – A 1-year-old boy is recovering after his mother said he was attacked by another child at a Mississippi daycare.

WLOX reports that Letoye Sutter said it happened last week at a 24-hour daycare called Pooh and the Crew in Pascagoula.

Sutter told WLOX over the phone that the woman who was watching the children at the time stepped away to light a fireplace, and when she came back, Dakota Hudson was covered in blood and was screaming.

According to Sutter, one of the responding officers told her, “It looks like your son was mauled by an animal.”

The child was taken to an emergency room, and police were called to file a report. According to police reports, no more than five children are under the care of the daycare.

“It appears that everything they are doing is in compliance with the law and regulations of operating a daycare of that size,” said Capt. Doug Adams. “We have forwarded a report to DHS and also asked them to look into this.

The state Department of Health is investigating and confirms that the facility is not licensed and has not applied for a license. But it also said not all facilities need to be licensed, depending on the circumstances.

WLOX said it called the numbers listed for the daycare, but no one answered and messages were not returned.

