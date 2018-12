× Lambert Airport STL relocating ride app pickup zones

ST. LOUIS – If you use ride-sharing services at St. Louis Lambert Airport you will have to meet your driver at a new location.

Pick-Up Zones for Uber and Lyft Riders at Terminal 1 are moving to the Upper Roadway Level at the west end of the terminal.

The pickup zone for Terminal 2 is staying on the lower level but moving to an area near entries 15 and 16.

The new locations are designed to improve pick-up times.

