Dog fighting for her life after being shot in the face

Baltimore, MD (WMAR) — A dog is fighting for her life after she was shot in the face during a home invasion.

BARCS says that Baltimore City Animal Control was called to the scene of the invasion when they found “Lenna,” a brown and white dog lying in her crate surrounded by a large pool of her blood.

Police told Animal Control that Lenna was in her crate minding her own business when she was shot in the face by the invaders.

Lenna was immediately transported to a BARCS partnering emergency veterinary clinic.

After stabilizing her, an X-rays showed that she was shot in the mouth shattering two teeth, damaging her tongue, then going through her throat and tonsils and was lodged next to her vertebrae.

Lenna had an emergency surgery to remove the bullet, but her condition is still considered serious due to her injuries.

BARCS is searching for donations to save Lenna through their Franky Fund.