Charges filed in South Spring homicide from 2017

Posted 11:21 pm, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20PM, December 12, 2018

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Deonta Lumpkin, 33, of St. Louis with the murder of 25-year-old Jacques L. Combs.

Lumpkin has been charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

On December 2, 2017, St. Louis city police were called to the 4600 block of South Spring for a report of a shooting.  When officers arrived on the scene they found 2 shooting victims in the street.  Combs had suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene.  A second victim suffers gunshot wounds to his hip and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Lumpkin is currently being held without bail in the St. Louis City Justice Center.