‘Real Housewives of St. Louis’ teased to lure Bryce Harper to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of teams attempting to lure former Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper. The free agent is being interviewed by many teams. Now, another St. Louis celebrity making an offer few could refuse.

The Cardinals just signed six-time MLB All-Star Paul Goldschmidt. The addition of Harper could push them to another level. But, as exciting as a lineup anchored by Harper and Goldschmidt would be, that scenario remains unlikely.

This is a message Andy Cohen left for Harper on Twitter, “Hey this is a message from Bryce Harper. I know you’re meeting with the Cardinals this week; choose us! Amazing franchise, the fans in St. Louis are one of a kind. Tell your wife Kayla if she wants to be a real housewife, I’ll consider ‘Real Housewives of St. Louis.’ We are ready to go. We’re fired up, dude. Bryce Harper, come to St. Louis!”