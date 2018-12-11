Pagedale shooting leaves two children, ages 2 and 7 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. - Two young children are recovering in the hospital this morning after a shooting in Pagedale Monday night.

According to police around 9:30 P.M. shots were fired at a home on the 6700 block of Schofield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found that a two-year-old boy had been shot in his elbow and hand, and a seven-year-old boy had been shot in his head. Both of the children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four other children were inside the home when the shooting happened along with their 16-year-old brother, officials say.

Both parents were away from the residence when the incident happened.

Pagedale police are reminding gun owners to secure their guns, they provide free gun locks to anyone who wants one.

