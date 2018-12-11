Les Miserable classic tale might have new meaning in a modern age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Les Misérables opens Tuesday evening at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. And with the yellow vest protests taking place in Paris, France, this classic tale might have new meaning in a modern age.

“Absolutely you`re seeing right now in Paris it`s another riot happening in Paris it`s almost the same trajectory as what we have in our play tonight,” says Jack McLeod, Production Stage Manager.

“It`s hard to leave all of the political sides of things at the door when you`re coming into a piece that`s so relevant to what`s happening in the world today,” says Paige Smallwood, Actor `Eponine`

But this story dates to the 1800s, originally based off the paintings and novel by Victor Hugo, of French rebellion and survival of the human spirit.

“Very huge, very big and daunting when I first started,” says Smallwood. “Now it feels like a giant hug.”

“The show has been on tour, we`re coming up on our 500th performance since closing on Broadway,” says McLeod.

Since it was last seen at the Fabulous Fox six years ago, a big screen movie appeared and another Broadway appearance.

“I have one big song I do called `On my Own` I`ve been singing it since a little girl and always dreamed of singing it on stage but never thought it would happen,” says Smallwood.

“The sets we have are the same sets used on Broadway,” says McLeod. “When most shows go on tour they tend to downsize. This tour did the opposite, we actually up-sized from what we did on Broadway.”

With three more years of touring, every week a different city, the cast and crew welcome the confines of the beautiful old theatre in Grand Center.

“It`s so beautiful,” says Smallwood. “I walked in and gasped. I`ve never seen anything like this and the fact we get to perform here for an entire week. I`m beside myself.”

“This is probably the most beautiful theatre in America,” says McLeod. “It`s the Fabulous Fox.”

Audiences might find that history repeats itself with the classic tale of Les Miserable running now through December 16th at the Fabulous Fox.