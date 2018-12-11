First responders pull 2 people from vehicle that drove into a Kirkwood lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night (Dec. 11) after a car went into a retention pond in Kirkwood. Two people inside the car were transported in critical condition. One Kirkwood police officer and one Kirkwood firefighter were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail.

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities and divers from the Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the pond in front of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod located at Martin Luther Drive and Kirkwood Road.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., two people were extricated from the car which was submerged in the retention pond. A Fox 2/News 11 crew saw emergency responders performing CPR on two people who were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

"The rescue efforts were very difficult today," said Silvernail. "It's down a ravine, the access was challenging, and the water is cold."

Silvernail said with the cold temperatures, hypothermia is a concern for the victims and rescuers.

It is unknown how the vehicle came to be in the pond.

An investigation is ongoing.

