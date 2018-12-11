× Ferguson police on the lookout for missing woman

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Charday Davis. Ms. Davis was last seen on Saturday, December 8th in 400 block of Warford Avenue.

Police believe Davis may be with her boyfriend, who goes by the name of Phillip.

Davis is an African-American female, is 5 feet 3 inches tall 138 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Ms. Davis or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.