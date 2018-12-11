As Christmas nears, a family still seeks justice for murdered pregnant woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Weeks before Christmas friends and family are remembering a pregnant mother from East St. Louis killed inside her home 8 months ago.

Investigators say Catherine Jackson’s toddler was found roaming around his mom's body and police have yet to find her killer. Police continue to search for clues as to why someone would murder Jackson. This will be Catherine’s Jackson's family first Christmas without her.

As the family continues to make a plea for the suspect(s) to come forward, “It does not feel real she did not deserve anything like that at all,” said Chandra Meeks.

Meeks younger sister 29-year-old Catherine Jackson was killed. The mother of 4 was 8 months pregnant with her fifth child when she was shot multiple times inside her home. The tragedy happened 11 months ago in the 600 block of North Ninth Street, Jackson’s landlord found her body and called 911.

Her family continues to seek justice, “I just hope anybody with information will come forward because the person responsible for this needs to be charged,” said Meeks

Her 1-year-old son Cody was alone with his mother's body after she was shot and found wandering around the house, “We don’t talk about it around him. It’s really hard for him he always asking about her,” said Meeks.

Meeks is now left raising her nephew with temporary custody. The other children are now living with their father, a family divided and broken. It will be the first Christmas without their mother and it put a huge damper on the upcoming holiday. “It's hard and we are not even going to put up a tree. We are not in a Christmas spirit or anything. Just knowing when they wake up they will not be able to wake up with their mother,” said Meeks.

Meeks says Cody keeps mentioning his mother's name. She believes he saw what happened and is devastated knowing her nephew's last memory of his mother was traumatic.

Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation and police say no one is in custody and there are no known witnesses.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jackson's kids and you can click on the link

if you would like to help the family.