Wildwood community to host fundraiser for victim of Catholic Supply Store tragedy

WILDWOOD, Mo - Monday, December 10 two Wildwood restaurants are donating 100% of their proceeds to the family of Jamie Schmidt.

Jamie, a wife and mother of three was shot and killed November 19 while she was shopping at the Catholic Supply Store on Manchester Road in West County.

Thomas Bruce, 53-years-old, was charged with 17 counts including first-degree murder.

Jamie’s colleagues at St. Louis Community College-Wildwood have organized a dine and donate fundraiser for Jamie’s family.

The fundraiser is from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the Big Chief Roadhouse on Manchester Road and the Wildwood Pub and Grill on New College Avenue.

There is also a GoFundMe page for the Schmidt family.