Spirit of St. Louis: collecting donations at West Oak Dierbergs

CREVE COEUR, Mo – In the Spirit of the Holidays, The Spirit of Giving, The Spirit of St. Louis, our Pick Your Charity - Pick Your Car campaign, KPLR 11 is teaming up with three charities for this holiday season; Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove, and Heatupstlouis.org.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 stood outside West Oak Dierbergs collecting donations for the campaign and raised over $4,500 for all three charities.

Susie Fandos is a volunteer and advocate for Alzheimer's Association and shares how the organization affected her life.

For every $10 you donate to one or all of our charities, you will be entered to win a 2018 Mazda 6, or a GMC Canyon or a Honda CRV, courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

If you missed us on Thursday, you can donate online to enter. Click here to learn more about how you can support the Spirit of St. Louis.