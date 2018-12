Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis University has issued a campus crime alert to students.

The warning says an armed robbery occurred early Sunday morning on the west side of the campus parking lot along Spring Avenue.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m., where it is reported that three SLU students were targeted.

SLU officials say the suspect drove up in a dark-colored vehicle.

No word of an arrest.