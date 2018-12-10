Shop ‘Green Monday’ online deals, trends, and specials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Even though Cyber week is behind us, don't forget Monday, December 10 is another chance to save big on last-minute shopping.

Company eBay's Green Monday deals include up to 85 percent off across tech, home, and fashion deals. It's the third largest shopping holiday of the Christmas season behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Top deals mean items such as a Google home hub is going for just $90.

eBay says it guarantees a three day or less delivery time from on more than 100 million listings

