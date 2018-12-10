× Live pipe bomb found near Mineral Point, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis Bomb Disposal Unit was in Mineral Point, Missouri for a report of a pipe bomb. Washington County Missouri Police say that an investigator with the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office says they found a live pipe bomb. They are asking people to avoid the area near Springtown Road and Vintage Road. An investigator with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office told police that they found an explosive device in a vacant lot in the Springtown Village area.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson unit were at the scene to dispose of the device. The device was successfully and safely removed from the lot without incident or injury.

The investigation into the devices’ owner is ongoing and will be handled jointly by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, State, and Federal Law Enforcement partners.