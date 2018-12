Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Feel free to send an email or check your facebook the next time you take a ride on metro using the new wi-fi.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Metro now offers free wi-fi internet service on 20 of its buses.

It's a pilot program scheduled to last 60 days to see how it works in different areas with varying numbers of passengers.

If you happen to catch one of the connected buses you can connect your device by choosing the "metro wi-fi" network option.