Body found in car near McCluer High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. - The body of a man was discovered in a car near McCluer High School Monday morning. A person who lives nearby tells FOX 2's Andy Banker that officers arrived on the scene at the corner of New Florissant Road and Barto Drive at around 11am. Police are treating this as a suspicious death.

A Calverton Park police officer discovered the body. He is described by police as a black male. The identity of the victim will be released when the next-of-kin is notified about the death.

The Honda Accord that the body was found in was parked illegally. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate this apparent murder.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District says that their schools are not on lockdown. Buses and students who walk home are being diverted around the scene. McCluer and Walnut Grove parents have been notified.

Investigators with The Major Case Squad ask that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime call the Florissant Police Department at 314-830-6036 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPPS (8477).