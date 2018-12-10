× After breakdown, workers vows to keep Loop Trolley running

ST. LOUIS – The Loop Trolley is down to one working trolley Monday because of a technical issue.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, car number one broke down Sunday afternoon at the Missouri History Museum with about 18 passengers onboard.

Trolley 001 car was taken out of service and towed back to the repair shop. Workers hope to have it running again by Thursday, December 13.

The system will operate just one trolley until then with two-hour fares adjusted to three hours per ride.

The company alerted riders on its Facebook page of the breakdown.