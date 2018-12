× 2 toddlers shot in Pagedale

PAGEDALE, MO – Around 9:30 pm Monday night officers from the Pagedale Police Department were summoned to the 6700 block of Schofield for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were informed that 2 toddlers had been shot.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 the toddlers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.