Police investigating homicide outside of apartment building in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, December 9th just before 4 pm on Riaza Square.

Police say they received a call for a person down and dispatched officers. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male victim in his 20’s outside of an apartment building.

The victim died from several gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

If you have any information related to this homicide, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (tips).