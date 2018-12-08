Underserved children get an early Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saturday morning Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in North St. Louis as one local alderman surprised the families with, new coats, bikes, and toys.

It's all to help underserved kids. It was a festive day to remember.

For more than 10 years St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore has been helping children in need receive toys at Christmas with the hope it will help empower kids and contribute to breaking the cycle of poverty, “It means a whole lot. They are very grateful, and you can see the parents smiling more than the children. It’s a great day in the neighborhood,” said Alderman Moore.

600 kids filled Kennerly Temple Church in North St Louis. The kids along with their parents were greeted by Santa Claus, Alderman Moore, and members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

“I have lived in this community, I have worked in this community, I know the need. We can offer something for the families to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” said Phillis Haywood.

They delivered a hot breakfast, free haircuts, new coats, bikes and toys, toys, toys.

It's an annual event bringing magic to the Christmas season making sure every child walks away with a smile and plenty of gifts.

Celisa Stewart is a single mother of four small children, burdened by bills and forced to look for creative ways to celebrate the holiday season but, on Saturday it was a day her kids would remember forever. This is a blessing, I don’t know where to turn for help. I came here, and they give out toys haircuts it’s a blessing,” said Stewart.

“The kids are less fortunate kids, but they look forward to this every year. So basically, they may not know a true Christmas, but we want to bring what it to them,” said Joe Phillips.