Berkeley shooting leads to police pursuit, search for driver with gun continues

BERKELEY, MO - A shooting in the 6300 block of Evergreen Boulevard in Berkeley led to a police chase Saturday morning with the suspect getting away from police.

Officers with the Berkeley Police Department said the suspect driving a dark-colored Nissan Altima is armed and dangerous.

Police had a portion of the road blocked as they looked into a car seen halfway sitting on a curb with the passenger side tire bent. The car was later towed way as police investigated the scene of the shooting.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting were not immediately known.

A couple of neighbors who did not want to speak on camera told FOX 2 that they awoke upon hearing the sound of gunshots around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the shooting followed a pursuit but authorities ended up losing the suspect once the chase got on to Page Avenue heading west.

No other information was available on the whereabouts of the suspect or if the person had been apprehended.