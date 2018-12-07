× Washington University research team receives funds by Mark Zuckerberg

ST. LOUIS – Washington University is receiving some cash from the Zuckerberg for its next research project.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the medical research team has been granted funding by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to study neuro-degenerative disorders.

The studies will analyze genes that may help protect some patients from Alzheimer’s disease.

The initiative was established by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan.