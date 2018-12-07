Missouri parents face seven felony charges for inhumane living conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEADWOOD, Mo. – Felony charges have been filed again the parents of seven young children after police made a horrible discovery on November 8, 2018. According to court documents, these seven children were living in inhumane conditions.

The parents arrested, 39-year-old Robert Hillhouse and 35-year-old Kristina Hillhouse, are now facing seven felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the children, ages 5 months to 10 years old, were living in deplorable, inhumane conditions. Court documents said the children were wearing urine soaked clothing and human waste, dirty diapers, and old food was on bed and floors throughout the house.

Police learned of the filthy living conditions when they received a call from a neighbor on November 8th about two children, ages seven and five, were wandering the streets wearing no shoes and little clothing. The neighbor told me the kids were trying to find a place to stay warm.

Neighbor Pat Dabney said he had never seen the children play outside and he does not believe they ever went to school.

"I covered them up with my coat and went back in the house and got another coat and blanket covered their feet up and tried to get them warm. They just said they were trying to find their house. They couldn't find their house and they were trying to get into a car to be warm that's what they were doing. They had been outside for a while," said Dabney

The children have been placed with the Division of Family Service. The parents are being held in the St. Francois County Jail on 150-thousand dollars bond each.