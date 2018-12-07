× More plastic than fish in the sea by 2050, study says

ST. LOUIS – The next time you take a dive in the ocean you might notice the water getting dirtier.

Leaders at the UN say by the year 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Officials say more than eight million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. That’s the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic dumping into the ocean every minute

UN officials are calling for single-use plastics to be phased out, such as straws and plastic silverware and is launching a new global call to action to end plastic pollution in the ocean.