Mid America Logistics hosts donation drive for California wildfire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Thousands of California residents are still picking up the pieces after wildfires left many without a home and their belongings in seconds.

Mid America Logistics is teaming up with Fenton-based trucking company Wise F&I to provide relief to all who have been affected by the California wildfires.

They are asking for people throughout the Greater St. Louis region and the Metro East to donate non-perishable food, non-alcoholic beverages, dry goods, and healthcare products for survivors.

FOX2s Derrion Henderson was live in Fenton with how you can help out.

MidAmerica Logistics Donation Drive for California Fire Victims

900 South Highway Drive in Fenton

Friday, Dec 7 – Sunday, Dec 9