Madison County woman accused of having sex with minor

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 45-year-old Moro, Illinois woman for allegedly having sex with a minor.

According to prosecutors, the case was investigated by police departments in Bethalto, Wood River, and Troy.

The suspect, Tonya Christians, was charged with three counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She remains jailed on $50,000 bond.