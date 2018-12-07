Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is now launched into senate-elect Josh Hawley.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s deputy general counsel confirmed the investigation in a Thursday letter. The investigation is in response to a complaint filed by a liberal organization.

The American Democracy Legal Fund says it was a misuse of taxpayer-funded resources for out-of-state political consultants to direct attorney general staff to do work that would help Hawley’s campaign.

Attorney general spokeswoman Mary Compton in a statement said the office is happy to cooperate with the investigation and “put these ridiculous allegations to bed once and for all.”

She called the allegations “totally meritless” and said no taxpayer resources were ever used for the campaign.

Hawley went on to win The US Senate seat against incumbent Democrat Clair Mccaskill.

After the legal fund filed the complaint, secretary Ashcroft will be launching an investigation, it is important to note that Ashcroft is also a fellow Republican.