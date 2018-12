× Fiat Chrysler plans new US factory in Detroit

ST. LOUIS – Fiat Chrysler is planning to open a new assembly plant in Detroit.

According to CNBC, the automaker will build SUVs at the new plant.

Sales of S-U-Vs and pickups have been one of Fiat Chrysler’s biggest areas of growth keeping it ahead of its U.S. rivals. Overall sales jumped 17 percent in November over the same month last year.

Fueled largely by its popular jeep SUVs and Ram trucks.