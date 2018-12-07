‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer is finally here

Much to the excitement of fans, the trailer for the fourth film in the “Avengers” franchise has arrived.

The upcoming film, “Avengers: Endgame,” features Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., Captain America, played by Chris Evans, and Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

Iron Man is shown floating through space with insufficient oxygen after being left on Titan.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also includes popular characters Dr. Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch], Spider-Man [Tom Holland], Thor [Chris Hemsworth], Hulk [Mark Ruffalo], Ant-Man [Paul Rudd] and Black Panther [Chadwick Boseman].

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters April 26, 2019.