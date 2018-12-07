× Anheuser-Busch confirms layoffs to brewing team

ST. LOUIS – Bad news brewing at Anheuser-Busch as the company confirmed an unspecified number of layoffs for employees.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the brewery said the layoffs would be made on its brewing team.

A-B InBev has several thousand employees at its brewery south of downtown and an aluminum plant in Arnold.

A company spokesman said the changes, which affect a small number of salaried positions, “are intended to better align our operations with our commercial strategy and to further reduce complexity.”