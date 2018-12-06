× US women’s soccer team to play World Cup warmup match in Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The United States Women’s National Soccer Team will visit St. Louis next spring as part of a 10-city warmup tour ahead of the World Cup.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the women’s team will play the match May 16 inside Busch Stadium.

The women’s team, ranked number one in the world, enters the 2019 World Cup in France as defending champions.

The St. Louis game will be the second-to-last stop on the tour before the World Cup. Their opponents will not be determined until after the World Cup group draws are announced. The national team will also play France, Spain, Japan, England, Brazil, Australia, Belgium, South Africa, and Mexico on the tour.

The national team played at Busch Stadium three years ago in an international friendly against New Zealand. The US won the match, 4-0.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup begins in June.