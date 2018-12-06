Three homes damaged in Cahokia fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - An early morning fire in Cahokia, Illinois destroyed one home and damaged two others, due in part to their close proximity.

Firefighters were called just before 3:12 a.m. and found the middle home on St. Mathews Drive drive to be fully engulfed.

The flames caused damage to the neighboring homes, officials said.

Fire crews did tell FOX 2 that the homeowner and her children were at the hospital at the time of the fire.

All residents in the neighboring homes were able to get out safely.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.