Perfect match found for 10-year-old waiting for bone marrow transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In late October, we brought you the story of young Laila Anderson, a 10-year-old who’d been diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare disease that attacks the immune system.

Anderson’s treatment included a brain biopsy and chemotherapy but the goal was to get a bone marrow transplant.

Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck was seen during the World Series holding up a sign with Laila’s name on it as part of the Stand Up to Cancer charity program.

As of Thursday, her Laila’s family announced she’s found a perfect match and will soon undergo the life-saving procedure.