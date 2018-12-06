Gun found on MetroLink rider connected to summer smash and grab in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police intercepted a MetroLink rider after they said he failed to pay his fare on Wednesday.

Police recovered a gun that was reported stolen during a Chesterfield heist back on June 6.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four area men, including Preston Bell, 24-year-old Maurice C. Davis, 24-year-old Wayne M. Collins, and 20-year-old Gerimy A. Plummer were indicted in that smash grab incident in US District Court in St. Louis just last month. No age or hometown was immediately available for Bell, who was arrested October 25.

The indictment accuses them of involvement in the burglary of the Adventure Shooting Sports store in Chesterfield.

Police said Wednesday's arrest of Keyshaun Jenkins happened without incident. Police sources told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that Jenkins is from the Metro East. According to federal court documents, Jenkins was indicted for knowingly and intentionally possessing a stolen firearm.

It’s the second time an arrest lead to the discovery of a gun stolen from the same shop.

Back on August 13, St. Louis police arrested 18-year-old Calvin Tillman and recovered a semi-automatic pistol. It’s not clear why Tillman was arrested in the first place.

Some passengers said they’re relieved to know that police are working to keep guns off of the trains.

“One last person on the streets with a weapon, one last person in a position where they could be harmed," said Wrainbeau Willis.

“I’m glad they’re getting caught because some of these guys are, oh just ridiculous," said Michael Wilson.

Other passengers said they feel safer after noticing that more police are monitoring and patrolling the platforms.

“It’s nice to be able to ride the train and see a lot more security," said Aaron Povolish.

But not everyone agreed.

“I think that’s a waste of tax payer's money," said Bill McNeal, "because they’re doing nothing but staying out the cold and they get on the train and harass people.”

Some officers on duty said that they rotate six different officers in one shift and have up to 12 different officers.