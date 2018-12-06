× East St. Louis man charged in fatal shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 20-year-old Kenneth Harlen of East St. Louis with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Zioyun Moton of East St. Louis. It’s alleged that Harlen shot Moton on Monday, December 3, 2018, at a residence on 23rd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting. Through the joint investigation, information was developed that lead to the arrest of Kenneth Harlen.

Moton later died at a St. Louis Hospital.

Currently, Harlen is being held at the East St. Louis Police Department.

His bond has been set at $50,000