Two women lead police on chase after attempting to run over officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two women are in police custody after leading police on a wild chase across St. Charles and St. Louis counties Wednesday afternoon.

According to Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, officers stopped a silver Ford Focus in the Mid Rivers Mall parking lot just after 4:50 p.m. The vehicle was stopped for careless driving and improper vehicle registration.

The women in the vehicle attempted to run over an officer during the traffic stop and fled from the parking lot onto eastbound Interstate 70.

The chase continued to southbound I-270 before ending at the on-ramp from southbound I-270 to Manchester Avenue. The two women were taken into custody at the scene.

Doss said the suspects caused several accidents during the pursuit.

Watch video from the conclusion of the police chase below: