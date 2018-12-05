× Students removed from classroom after becoming dizzy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Wednesday several students that the Grandview R-II Elementary Schools felt dizzy. The students were moved to another classroom, and the De Soto Rural Fire Department was called to the school.

The air quality in the classroom was tested, and no harmful gases were detected, with oxygen levels in the room were good.

The district has scheduled addition testing with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Until those tests have been completed and the classroom declared safe 5th-grade classes will be held in another part of the school.