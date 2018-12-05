× O’Fallon, Ill. man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon, Illinois man Wednesday for engaging in sexual conduct with an underaged teen.

According to Detective Sgt. Craig Koch, a police spokesman, authorities responded to a complaint on December 1 alleging Fred Cooks had inappropriate contact with a person between 13 and 17 years of age.

Cooks, 34, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He’s being held on a $100,000 bail.

Koch said police do not believe they’ll find additional victims in the case.