Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST . LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans a couple of stops in St. Louis Wedendsday, focusing on health care.

The governor will cut the ribbon on newly- completed renovations at the St. Louis Missouri Veterans Home.

The work was paid for with a $13 million grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. at 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd.