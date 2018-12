Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You don’t have to go far to fish for trout! Opportunities may be closer than you think. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks rainbow trout in a number of St. Louis area lakes. Fisheries management biologist Kevin Meneau visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about the department’s winter trout program.

St. Louis winter trout program

November – February

stocking hotline: 636-300-9651