Catholic Supply reopens weeks after shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Catholic Supply store reopened more than two weeks after the horrific crimes that occurred there last month.

Those events were fresh on the minds of owners, workers, and customers.

“I just hope they have some peace that’s the most important thing right now,” said customer Bob Hanson.

There was no peace, only violence, on November 19. Thomas Bruce, 53, was charged with 17 counts, including sexually assaulting women in the store and murdering customer Jamie Schmidt.

“It’s the only way to get through something like this; to rely on God and his plan,” customer Mary Ellen Block said.

Mark Gilliam brought flowers for people at the store.

“I think the worst thing that could happen to the criminal who committed these kinds of acts is to run away and let them know they won,” Gilliam said.

A few doors down, Carolyn Dickson, the owner of a consignment business will never forget that horrible day.

“They are wonderful people they have a wonderful mission we wish them good luck and all good things,” she said.

A St. Louis County police officer was on-hand for security and to calm people’s nerves.

At the Pakistani market next door, they raised more than $5,000 for Jamie Schmidt’s family.

The president of Catholic Supply released a statement saying: “The recent events at our Manchester store have been devastating to the Catholic Supply family. This location is now reopened so we can continue to fulfill our mission and help our staff, customers and community cope with this senseless tragedy and begin the healing process.”

Michael Suden, a Catholic Church deacon, was one of the first customers through the door on Wednesday morning.

“We have to pray for everyone. The woman was a saint,” he said.

Catholic Supply management also thanked the community for its outpouring of prayers and support.