Cardinals trade for All-Star Paul Goldschmidt

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have completed a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the team announced Wednesday.

To acquire Goldschmidt, the Cardinals had to give up catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, minor league infielder Andy Young, and the Cardinals Compensation Round B selection in the 2019 Major League Baseball amateur draft.

Goldschmidt, 31, has been a National League All-Star each of the past six seasons and he’s a four-time (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018) NL Silver Slugger award winner and three-time (2013, 2015, 2017) Rawlings Gold Glove award recipient.

He finished sixth in the vote for National League MVP this past season.

He has compiled a career .297 batting average, 209 home runs, and 710 RBI.

Goldschmidt is slated to earn $14.5 next season, as well as a $1 million bonus for the trade. He’ll be eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

The Cardinals will introduce Goldschmidt at a news conference Friday in St. Louis.