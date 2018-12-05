Animal rescuers treating blind horse struck by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Late Tuesday morning, a blind, neglected horse was struck by a train not far from downtown St. Louis. But there’s reason for hope for the seriously wounded horse, thanks to Randy’s Rescue Ranch.

Local animal rescuer Randy Grim said he’s never received a call like this before.

A railroad police officer and a track crew were able to get the horse away from the tracks before contacting rescuers.

The horse, given the name “Caboose,” suffered more than a dozen deep gashes but was still on his feet and grazing in a nearby field when Grim found him.

Perhaps the most concerning wound was to a tendon on Caboose’s right front leg.

“He had an extra strike against him because he’s blind,” Grim said.

So even though Caboose could hear the train coming, he couldn’t see it as it rolled through Alorton near I-255 and Illinois Route 15.

“I think it’s a miracle that he’s here,” Grim said.

There was a surprising number of horses in the area, Grim said.

A nearby property known for having horses was a missing section of fence but no one came forward to claim Caboose as of Wednesday.

A medical team spent three hours stitching up his wounds.

Caboose’s future depends on how well they heal.

“I’ve never in my life heard of a horse walking away from a train accident,” said veterinarian Dr. Lee Schaufler, who is treating Caboose. “The fact we even have a chance to work on him is a miracle in and of itself.”

Grim said he hopes to use Caboose as a therapy animal for people with physical or mental health issues.

You can donate to help with Caboose’s medical care via a GoFundMe or at Randy's Rescue Ranch.