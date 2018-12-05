× African elephants at Grant’s Farm pass away

GRANTWOOD VILLAGE, Mo. — Two African elephants at Grant’s Farm have passed away this past week, according to sources from the historic farm.

Toby, 38, was 14 years older than the median age for male African elephants while Mickey, 34, had been suffering from a brain tumor in the past few years. The elephants’ deaths do not appear to be related, according to the farm’s veterinary staff.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that two of our beloved African elephants, Toby and Mickey, passed away this past week. Both were cherished members of our Grant’s Farm family and will truly be missed,” Grant’s Farm noted in a Facebook post.