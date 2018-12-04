× St. John offers free money for home repairs, but city needs takers

ST. JOHN, Mo. – Free money is up for grabs to help repair homes in the city of St. John, but officials say they’re having a hard time finding people to take the money.

Our partners at The Post Dispatch report city manager John Morris believes residents are skeptical that the money is really no strings attached.

The city has a $50,000 grant meant to fix the homes of four St. John residents.

The home improvement grant is eligible to seniors, disabled residents, and veterans.