× Red IL man killed in accident on Illinois 156

MONROE COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Illinois 156 near Trout Camp Road Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 pm.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Durango, a 37-year-old male from Red Bud IL lost control of his vehicle while traveling eastbound on IL 156 overcorrected and crossed over into the westbound lane of 156 striking a Mack Garbage truck being driving by a 38-year-old man from Waterloo, IL.

The driver of the Durango died at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was transported to a St. Louis hospital with only minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.