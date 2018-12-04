Hidden Valley fires up snowmaking equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - Hidden Valley plans on firing up their snow guns for the first time this season on Tuesday night. The ski area in Wildwood hopes to open for the season on December 15th.

“This is the time of the year we all wait for and it’s finally here,” said General Manager Greg Gavrilets.

He said the snow guns can produce enough snow to cover the entire ski area with 3-4 feet of snow in a 48 to 72-hour time period.

“We have one of the Midwest’s most powerful snowmaking systems here at Hidden Valley,” said Gavrilets. “We have 110 snow guns and we can pump at full capacity 66-hundred gallons a minute.”

Hidden Valley’s plan is to run the snow guns overnight on Tuesday and take a break when the temperatures warm back on up Wednesday. Gavrilets said the forecast for Thursday was cold enough to start firing up the snow guns on Tuesday.

He said the snow they’ll create is essentially the same as the snow that was falling from the sky on Tuesday except it has a little higher moisture content which leads to it sticking around a little bit longer than natural snow.

“It’s air and water. We through it up in the sky and as it drops it creates snow, he said. “The colder it is, the more snow it makes.”